StormX Tops One Day Volume of $1.16 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One StormX token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.95 or 0.05539582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,439,209,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,305,110,074 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling StormX

StormX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

