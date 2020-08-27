Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 20,000 shares of Storm Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$40,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,162,540.49.

Shares of SRX stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.09. 632,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,053. Storm Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $192.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Storm Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised Storm Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.57 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

