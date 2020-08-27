Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Storebrand ASA earned a news impact score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SREDF opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

