Steven Conine Sells 4,080 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,420,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Steven Conine sold 28,302 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.18, for a total value of $9,146,640.36.

On Friday, August 7th, Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $342.40 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average of $157.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $3,520,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $2,075,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 75.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $454,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

