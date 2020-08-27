Steve Ming Lo Sells 1,344 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,848.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Steve Ming Lo sold 2,406 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,105.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $47,781.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $17.03 on Thursday. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,391 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 534,506 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

