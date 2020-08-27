Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 4,856 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $553,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,063 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $630,552.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $112.59 on Thursday. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,134.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Freshpet by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 618,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 5,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

