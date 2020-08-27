Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

TSE SJ opened at C$46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$23.34 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.32.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$659.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$27,376.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at C$198,476.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

