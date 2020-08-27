Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $82.41 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 370,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,211 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

