Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SBLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.16 million, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,393,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

