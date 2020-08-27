SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. Sells 48,650 Shares

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,972.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.02. SSR Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$12.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

