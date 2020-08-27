Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 3,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

