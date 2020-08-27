Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.54 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 140.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 386,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 86,782 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 57,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

