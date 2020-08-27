Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly Purchases 2,000 Shares

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $21,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,197.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Brian Oreilly purchased 5,000 shares of Spok stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brian Oreilly bought 5,000 shares of Spok stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,331. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Spok during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spok during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Spok by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

