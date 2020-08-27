Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly Acquires 5,000 Shares

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 1,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. Spok Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Spok by 23.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Spok by 16.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

