Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

SPLK opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $220.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after buying an additional 149,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

