Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

Splunk stock opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.21. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $220.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,913,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

