Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $260.00 at BofA Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BofA Securities from $249.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $220.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.21.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $876,598.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,779,911.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

