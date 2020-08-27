Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Raymond James upped their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk stock opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $220.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.21.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,352,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,309,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,006,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,907,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.