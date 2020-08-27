Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Raymond James

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $188.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

SPLK stock opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $220.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,006,078.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,907,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

