Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $220.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day moving average is $166.21.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $2,443,776.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,999,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,831 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

