Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk updated its Q3 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SPLK opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $220.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,828.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.
