Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $220.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,828.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

