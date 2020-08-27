Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPLK opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $220.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,913,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Wedbush lifted their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.