Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Truist

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $180.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

SPLK opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $220.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,006,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,907,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

