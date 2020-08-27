Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SPLK opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $220.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.21.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $564,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,913,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

