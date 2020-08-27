Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk updated its Q3 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
SPLK opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $220.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.21.
SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.
About Splunk
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.
Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.