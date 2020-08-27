Spiking Price Up 15.2% This Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $26,986.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.95 or 0.05539582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

