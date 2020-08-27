SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.77

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.77 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 599594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

