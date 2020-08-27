South State CORP. Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

