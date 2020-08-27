Sonic Healthcare’s (NNGRY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonic Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $18.79 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 26.72 and a current ratio of 26.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

About Sonic Healthcare

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

