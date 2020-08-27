SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.95.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

