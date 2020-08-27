Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWBI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.83. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $103,640.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,299 shares of company stock valued at $143,959. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

