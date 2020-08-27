Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.55

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.55 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 1197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $782,842.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,760,733.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $115,638.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,994.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,554,561 shares of company stock worth $83,345,665. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sitime in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,786,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sitime by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sitime by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sitime by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sitime in the 1st quarter worth about $5,318,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

