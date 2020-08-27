Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.88 ($95.15).

Siltronic stock opened at €78.68 ($92.56) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.20. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

