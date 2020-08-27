Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

CLG opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.13. Clipper Logistics has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,015.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.14 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

