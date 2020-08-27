Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik Sells 60,657 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $3,642,452.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,195.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Antoine Papiernik sold 33,822 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,029,658.22.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $71,526.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 109,406 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $5,547,978.26.

On Monday, August 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 85,549 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $4,278,305.49.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Antoine Papiernik sold 171,071 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $7,516,859.74.

On Monday, June 8th, Antoine Papiernik sold 59,879 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,701,141.69.

On Friday, June 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 55,754 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,511,160.16.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $359,979.92.

On Monday, June 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $58,500.00.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $60.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $4,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after buying an additional 110,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

