Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.78 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

