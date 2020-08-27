Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) Plans Final Dividend of $0.21

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. Seven Group has a 52-week low of A$8.92 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of A$21.96 ($15.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$14.00 and its 200 day moving average is A$15.82.

In other Seven Group news, insider Ryan Stokes acquired 38,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$17.76 ($12.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$678,698.40 ($484,784.57).

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

