Semtech’s (SMTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

