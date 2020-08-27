Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.43-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.98 million.Semtech also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.49 EPS.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
