Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.43-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.98 million.Semtech also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.