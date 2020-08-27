Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,322,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Semtech by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 7.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

