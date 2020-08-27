Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Trading Up 11% on Insider Buying Activity

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) shares were up 11% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 149,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 160,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Specifically, Director Robert Scott Vansant purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,984.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 102,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $596,199.12. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 420,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,532.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 119.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 784,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 426,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 186,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 158.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,157 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $118,000.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile (NYSE:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

