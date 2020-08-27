Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Major Shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Buys 102,264 Shares

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 102,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $596,199.12. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 91,301 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $366,117.01.

NYSE:SIC opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 334.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

