SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

