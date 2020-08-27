Security National Bank Purchases 1,278 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
