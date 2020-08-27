Security National Bank Purchases 1,278 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.