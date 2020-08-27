Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.