Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $1,666,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $662,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,768 shares of company stock worth $10,194,042. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $353.56 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.31.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

