Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,356 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

