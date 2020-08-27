Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,386 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank lifted its position in CSX by 9.0% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CSX by 11,000.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CSX by 20.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

