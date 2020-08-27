Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avista by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Avista by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avista by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avista by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

