Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 21,470 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Kellogg by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Kellogg by 33.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $70.38 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

