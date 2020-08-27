Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,569 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Williams Companies stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

